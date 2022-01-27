Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

55,096 KM

Details Description Features

$19,481

+ tax & licensing
Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

LE | AUTO | AC | BLUETOOTH | BACK UP CAMERA |

Location

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

55,096KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8153554
  • Stock #: OP4306
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE4JC980566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,096 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Bluetooth System, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

CARFAX Canada One Owner

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Odometer is 12097 kilometers below market average!

LE | AUTO | AC | BLUETOOTH | BACK UP CAMERA | FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V
Black Sand Pearl
Reviews:
* Fuel economy, an upscale cabin with plenty of space, generous rear-seat legroom, and a smooth and refined steering feel were highly rated by owners. The potent LED headlamps are a nearly universal favourite, giving drivers access to a high-performance lighting system in an affordable car. Rough road ride quality and a smooth powertrain round out common praise-points from owners. Source: autoTRADER.ca


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 3.99% up to 96 months O.A.C

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

