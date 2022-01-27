$19,481+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,481
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Hyundai
519-742-4400
2018 Toyota Corolla
2018 Toyota Corolla
LE | AUTO | AC | BLUETOOTH | BACK UP CAMERA |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,481
+ taxes & licensing
55,096KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8153554
- Stock #: OP4306
- VIN: 2T1BURHE4JC980566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 55,096 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Odometer is 12097 kilometers below market average!
LE | AUTO | AC | BLUETOOTH | BACK UP CAMERA | FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V
Black Sand Pearl
Reviews:
* Fuel economy, an upscale cabin with plenty of space, generous rear-seat legroom, and a smooth and refined steering feel were highly rated by owners. The potent LED headlamps are a nearly universal favourite, giving drivers access to a high-performance lighting system in an affordable car. Rough road ride quality and a smooth powertrain round out common praise-points from owners. Source: autoTRADER.ca
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 3.99% up to 96 months O.A.C
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2