$44,880+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,880
+ taxes & licensing
Redline Motors
519-954-7788
2018 Toyota Highlander
2018 Toyota Highlander
AWD Hybrid XLE
Location
Redline Motors
145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2
519-954-7788
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,880
+ taxes & licensing
97,163KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8945287
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 97,163 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER OFF LEASE HIGHLANDER XLE HYBRID!!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Redline Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Redline Motors
145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2