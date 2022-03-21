Menu
2018 Toyota Highlander

97,163 KM

Details Description Features

$44,880

+ tax & licensing
$44,880

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Motors

519-954-7788

2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Highlander

AWD Hybrid XLE

2018 Toyota Highlander

AWD Hybrid XLE

Location

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,880

+ taxes & licensing

97,163KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8945287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 97,163 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER OFF LEASE HIGHLANDER XLE HYBRID!! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Redline Motors

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

519-841-0189
