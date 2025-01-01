Menu
Low Low Low Kilometers!!! Beautiful clean unit. Comes with charging cable

Vehicle will be sold with  SAFETY CERTIFICATE 

Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved.  Apply online via our website, www.cwcanada.ca 

Extended warrantees sold seperately, email us or call us for more info.  sales@cwcanda.ca (548) 338-6399

Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required!

2018 Toyota Prius Prime

49,779 KM

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Prius Prime

12504412

2018 Toyota Prius Prime

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,779KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDKARFP9J3079232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,779 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Low Low Kilometers!!! Beautiful clean unit. Comes with charging cable

Vehicle will be sold with  SAFETY CERTIFICATE 

Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved.  Apply online via our website, www.cwcanada.ca 

Extended warrantee's sold seperately, email us or call us for more info.  sales@cwcanda.ca (548) 338-6399

Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required! 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2018 Toyota Prius Prime