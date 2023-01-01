2018 Toyota RAV4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 9 , 7 2 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10069014

10069014 Stock #: 22679

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 69,720 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Forward Collision Warning Lane Departure Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Automatic Headlights Seating Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Convenience Dynamic Radar Cruise Control Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Pre-Collision System Steering Assist Pedestrian Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.