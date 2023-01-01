Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

69,720 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE *HEATED SEATS*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE *HEATED SEATS*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1686834047
  2. 1686834047
  3. 1686834048
  4. 1686834047
  5. 1686834047
  6. 1686834047
  7. 1686834047
  8. 1686834047
  9. 1686834046
  10. 1686834046
  11. 1686834045
  12. 1686834045
  13. 1686834045
  14. 1686834046
  15. 1686834046
  16. 1686834045
  17. 1686834046
  18. 1686834044
  19. 1686834047
  20. 1686834046
  21. 1686834047
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
69,720KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10069014
  • Stock #: 22679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 69,720 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, LOADED! Toyota Safety Sense includes: Pre-Collision System, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert, Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, and more!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Pre-Collision System
Steering Assist
Pedestrian Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

2016 Nissan Altima 2...
 89,567 KM
$18,950 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic LX ...
 69,877 KM
$19,950 + tax & lic
2018 Ford EcoSport S...
 58,917 KM
$19,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory