2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD | LE | HEATED SEATS | CAMERA | ALLOYS
Location
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
519-772-3040
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,495
+ taxes & licensing
85,343KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3ZFREV5JW445734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,343 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Toyota RAV4 has a CLEAN CARFAX with no accidents and is also a Canadian (Ontario) vehicle with Woodbridge Toyota service records. High-value options included with this vehicle are; adaptive cruise control, pre-collision, xenon headlights, back up camera, touchscreen, heated seats, multifunction steering wheel and 17” alloy rims, offering immense value.
A used set of tires is also available for purchase, please ask your sales representative for pricing.
Why buy from us?
Most Wanted Cars is a place where customers send their family and friends. MWC offers the best financing options in Kitchener-Waterloo and the surrounding areas. Family-owned and operated, MWC has served customers since 1975 and is also DealerRater’s 2022 Provincial Winner for Used Car Dealers. MWC is also honoured to have an A+ standing on Better Business Bureau and a 4.8/5 customer satisfaction rating across all online platforms with over 1400 reviews. With two locations to serve you better, our inventory consists of over 150 used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs.
Our main office is located at 1620 King Street East, Kitchener, Ontario. Please call us at 519-772-3040 or visit our website at www.mostwantedcars.ca to check out our full inventory list and complete an easy online finance application to get exclusive online preferred rates.
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ from other forms of payment. Taxes and licensing are excluded from the price shown above*
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Quick Links
