$24,488+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS!
2018 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$24,488
+ taxes & licensing
80,185KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3898
- Mileage 80,185 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Winter tires included
- Toyota Safety Sense
Here comes another desirable Toyota RAV4 LE AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder engine, AWD, automatic transmission, back-up camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$24,488 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
2018 Toyota RAV4