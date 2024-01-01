Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Winter tires included
- Toyota Safety Sense

Here comes another desirable Toyota RAV4 LE AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder engine, AWD, automatic transmission, back-up camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$24,488 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2018 Toyota RAV4

80,185 KM

Details Description Features

$24,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$24,488

+ taxes & licensing

80,185KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3898
  • Mileage 80,185 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Winter tires included
- Toyota Safety Sense


Here comes another desirable Toyota RAV4 LE AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder engine, AWD, automatic transmission, back-up camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$24,488 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$24,488

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2018 Toyota RAV4