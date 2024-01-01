$20,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Toyota RAV4
SE AWD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!
2018 Toyota RAV4
SE AWD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
159,909KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4002
- Mileage 159,909 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2018 Toyota RAV4 SE AWD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! 159,909 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV AWD - SUNROOF! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! 45,955 KM $23,499 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Pilot Touring 4WD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! DVD! 8 PASS! 108,562 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2018 Toyota RAV4