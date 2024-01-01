Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span lang=EN-CA><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br></span><span>- Accident free</span><br><span>- Dealer serviced</span><br><span>- Toyota safety sense</span></div><br /><div><span><br>Here comes another desirable Toyota Rav4 Hybrid LE+ AWD with Toyota Safety Sense technology! This fuel economic, spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder hybrid engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Certified!<br></span><span>Carfax Available<br></span><span>Extended Warranty Available!<br></span><span>Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C<br></span><span>$26,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price<br></span><span>$27,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price</span><br><span><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive!</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2018 Toyota RAV4

95,794 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,794KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4177
  • Mileage 95,794 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Toyota safety sense

Here comes another desirable Toyota Rav4 Hybrid LE+ AWD with Toyota Safety Sense technology! This fuel economic, spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder hybrid engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$26,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$27,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive!

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2016 Porsche Macan S - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! PANO ROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Porsche Macan S - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! PANO ROOF! 141,927 KM $23,499 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 Exceline R-Line 4MOTION - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 Exceline R-Line 4MOTION - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF! 120,482 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 3.6L Premium Luxury AWD -LTHR! NAV! 360 CAM! HUD! BSM! ROOFS! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Cadillac CT6 3.6L Premium Luxury AWD -LTHR! NAV! 360 CAM! HUD! BSM! ROOFS! 127,142 KM $27,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4