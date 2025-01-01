$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE+
2018 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE+
Location
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
519-742-3497
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
203,000KM
VIN jtmrjrev3jd208591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # PC1738
- Mileage 203,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HERE IS A NICE CLEAN RELIABLE HB FOR YOUR FAMILY. THIS SUV LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT AND HAS GREAT SERVICE RECORD AND NO ACCIDENT SOLD CERTIFIED COME CHECK IT OUT OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paycan Motors Ltd
2016 Nissan Versa Note SV 197,000 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 230,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited 118,000 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Paycan Motors Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
Call Dealer
519-742-XXXX(click to show)
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Paycan Motors Ltd
519-742-3497
2018 Toyota RAV4