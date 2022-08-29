Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

136,400 KM

Details Description Features

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

LE - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

136,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9224659
  • Stock #: 3360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3360
  • Mileage 136,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Toyota Safety Sense


Here comes another desirable Toyota RAV4 LE with all the right equipment! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 6.99% O.A.C
$23,500 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

