$23,500+ tax & licensing
519-579-4995
2018 Toyota RAV4
LE - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$23,500
- Listing ID: 9224659
- Stock #: 3360
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Toyota Safety Sense
Here comes another desirable Toyota RAV4 LE with all the right equipment! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 6.99% O.A.C
$23,500 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.
Vehicle Features
