REAR A/C & HEAT, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED!

Toyota Safety Sense includes: Pre-Collision System, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert, Steering Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Auto High Beams, and more! 

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

2018 Toyota Sienna

128,671 KM

$29,850

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Sienna

7 PASSENGER

2018 Toyota Sienna

7 PASSENGER

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,671KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 128,671 KM

Vehicle Description

REAR A/C & HEAT, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED!

Toyota Safety Sense includes: Pre-Collision System, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert, Steering Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Auto High Beams, and more!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack

Seating

Quads / Captains

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Dual Climate Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Steering Assist
Pedestrian Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$29,850

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2018 Toyota Sienna