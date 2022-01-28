2018 Toyota Yaris

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,492 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 6 2 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8176981

8176981 Stock #: 090119

090119 VIN: VNKKTUD32JA090119

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Passengers 5

Stock # 090119

Mileage 45,623 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.