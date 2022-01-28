$19,492+ tax & licensing
$19,492
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Yaris
LE | HYBRID | CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
45,623KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: 090119
- VIN: VNKKTUD32JA090119
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,623 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, details coming soon.
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1