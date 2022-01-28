Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Yaris

45,623 KM

Details Description Features

$19,492

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,492

+ taxes & licensing

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

519-772-3040

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Yaris

2018 Toyota Yaris

LE | HYBRID | CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Yaris

LE | HYBRID | CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

  1. 8176981
  2. 8176981
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,492

+ taxes & licensing

45,623KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8176981
  • Stock #: 090119
  • VIN: VNKKTUD32JA090119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 090119
  • Mileage 45,623 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, details coming soon.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

2018 Acura ILX PREMI...
 32,432 KM
$26,982 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Yaris LE...
 45,623 KM
$19,492 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla ...
 75,035 KM
$19,492 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

Call Dealer

519-772-XXXX

(click to show)

519-772-3040

Alternate Numbers
1-800-894-9333
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory