2018 Volkswagen Atlas

81,731 KM

Details Description Features

$37,980

+ tax & licensing
$37,980

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline V6 *NAVIGATION-LEATHER-SUNROOF*

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline V6 *NAVIGATION-LEATHER-SUNROOF*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,980

+ taxes & licensing

81,731KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8686259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 81,731 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFTGATE, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, LOADED! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Back-Up Camera
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Memory Seats
Split Bench Seat
3rd Row Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
Balance of Factory Warranty

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

