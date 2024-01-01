Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced

Here comes a very desirable Golf GTI Autobahn edition with all the right options! This sporty hatchback is in excellent condition in and out and drives very nice! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Dont miss this one!

Fully loaded with the super quick 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, DSG automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, Fender audio system, Android auto/Apple car play, leather interior, heated seats, sunroof, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, fog lights, xenon lights, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$21,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$22,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2018 Volkswagen Golf

128,375 KM

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Used
128,375KM

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4221
  • Mileage 128,375 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced


Here comes a very desirable Golf GTI Autobahn edition with all the right options! This sporty hatchback is in excellent condition in and out and drives very nice! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!


Fully loaded with the super quick 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, DSG automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, Fender audio system, Android auto/Apple car play, leather interior, heated seats, sunroof, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, fog lights, xenon lights, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$21,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$22,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Bluetooth

Dual Climate Control

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio

