2018 Volkswagen Golf

125,502 KM

Details

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

GTI -BACK-UP CAM! CAR PLAY! HEATED SEATS!

2018 Volkswagen Golf

GTI -BACK-UP CAM! CAR PLAY! HEATED SEATS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

125,502KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8127586
  • Stock #: 3088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3088
  • Mileage 125,502 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- 6-speed MT



Here comes a very desirable Golf GTI in a manual transmission! This sporty hatchback is in immaculate condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!



Fully loaded with the super quick 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, 6-speed manual transmission, back-up camera, Android auto/Apple car play, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, climate control, steering wheel controls, fog lights, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!




Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $24,999 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

