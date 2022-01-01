2018 Volkswagen Golf

+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- 6-speed MT
Here comes a very desirable Golf GTI in a manual transmission! This sporty hatchback is in immaculate condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Fully loaded with the super quick 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, 6-speed manual transmission, back-up camera, Android auto/Apple car play, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, climate control, steering wheel controls, fog lights, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $24,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2