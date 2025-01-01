Menu
4D Sedan 2.0L TSI 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

Vehicle Sold AS-IS The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2018 Volkswagen Passat

150,245 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 TSI Trendline+ TRENDLINE | YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE |

12531466

2018 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 TSI Trendline+ TRENDLINE | YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,245KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1VWAA7A33JC033896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # OP4879AXZ
  • Mileage 150,245 KM

Vehicle Description

4D Sedan 2.0L TSI 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.



AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE





Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2018 Volkswagen Passat