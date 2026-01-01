$11,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Limited Highline 4MOTION TSI 7 SEATER ~CERTIFIED~N
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Limited Highline 4MOTION TSI 7 SEATER ~CERTIFIED~N
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$11,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
258,241KM
VIN 3VV4B7AXXJM046581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 3681
- Mileage 258,241 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited Highline 4Motion TSI ***CERTIFIED***NO ACCIDENTS***
The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 2018 is a refined and versatile SUV, offering a smooth ride with confident all-wheel-drive performance. This vehicle comes with no accident history, reflecting careful ownership and peace of mind. With its upscale Highline trim, spacious interior, and advanced features, its a great choice for families and daily driving alike.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* 4Motion Drive
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Terrain selector
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* Third Row Seating
* AM/FM
* Leather seats
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Dual zone climatic control
* A/C
* Panoramic sunroof
* Fog lamps
* Cruise control
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$11950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 2018 is a refined and versatile SUV, offering a smooth ride with confident all-wheel-drive performance. This vehicle comes with no accident history, reflecting careful ownership and peace of mind. With its upscale Highline trim, spacious interior, and advanced features, its a great choice for families and daily driving alike.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* 4Motion Drive
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Terrain selector
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* Third Row Seating
* AM/FM
* Leather seats
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Dual zone climatic control
* A/C
* Panoramic sunroof
* Fog lamps
* Cruise control
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$11950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan