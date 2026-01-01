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2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited Highline 4Motion TSI ***CERTIFIED***NO ACCIDENTS*** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 2018 is a refined and versatile SUV, offering a smooth ride with confident all-wheel-drive performance. This vehicle comes with no accident history, reflecting careful ownership and peace of mind. With its upscale Highline trim, spacious interior, and advanced features, its a great choice for families and daily driving alike. <br/> <br/> <br/> Key Features:- <br/> <br/> * Automatic transmission <br/> * 4Motion Drive <br/> * Carfax verified <br/> * Keyless entry <br/> * Power windows <br/> * Power locks & mirrors <br/> * Terrain selector <br/> * Infotainment system <br/> * Phone connectivity <br/> * Backup camera <br/> * Third Row Seating <br/> * AM/FM <br/> * Leather seats <br/> * Power seats <br/> * Heated seats <br/> * Dual zone climatic control <br/> * A/C <br/> * Panoramic sunroof <br/> * Fog lamps <br/> * Cruise control <br/> * Alloy Wheels <br/> <br/> <br/> CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!<br/> <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance. <br/> Location: <br/> Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5 <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET : <br/> - SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics) <br/> - FREE OIL CHANGE <br/> - FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR <br/> - FREE INTERIOR Cleaning <br/> $11950+hst+licensing <br/> UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence. <br/> To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> Contact : 6475427562 <br/> United Motorz inc. <br/> www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> 25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5 <br/> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- <br/>

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

258,241 KM

Details Description

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Limited Highline 4MOTION TSI 7 SEATER ~CERTIFIED~N

Watch This Vehicle
14113756

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Limited Highline 4MOTION TSI 7 SEATER ~CERTIFIED~N

Location

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

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Contact Seller

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
258,241KM
VIN 3VV4B7AXXJM046581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 3681
  • Mileage 258,241 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited Highline 4Motion TSI ***CERTIFIED***NO ACCIDENTS***



The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 2018 is a refined and versatile SUV, offering a smooth ride with confident all-wheel-drive performance. This vehicle comes with no accident history, reflecting careful ownership and peace of mind. With its upscale Highline trim, spacious interior, and advanced features, its a great choice for families and daily driving alike.


Key Features:-

* Automatic transmission
* 4Motion Drive
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Terrain selector
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* Third Row Seating
* AM/FM
* Leather seats
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Dual zone climatic control
* A/C
* Panoramic sunroof
* Fog lamps
* Cruise control
* Alloy Wheels


CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$11950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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United Motorz Inc.

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$11,950

+ taxes & licensing>

United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan