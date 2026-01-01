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2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline Auto AWD 2.0L 4cyl***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** <br/> The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline AWD is a premium SUV that combines refined comfort, confident performance, and everyday practicality. Powered by a responsive 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and Volkswagens capable AWD system, it delivers a comfortable and confident drive in all seasons and well maintained, this Tiguan offers the perfect blend of versatility, reliability, and German engineering. Whether youre commuting, traveling with family, or heading out on weekend adventures, this Highline is ready to impress. <br/> Key Features:- <br/> * Automatic transmission <br/> * All wheel Drive <br/> * Carfax verified <br/> * Keyless entry <br/> * Power windows <br/> * Power locks & mirrors <br/> * Heated seats <br/> * Leather seats <br/> * Infotainment system <br/> * Phone connectivity <br/> * Backup camera <br/> * Sunroof / Moonroof <br/> * AM/FM <br/> * Alloy Wheels <br/> * A/C <br/> * Fog lamps <br/> * Cruise control <br/> CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!! <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance. <br/> Location: <br/> Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5 <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET : <br/> - SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics) <br/> - FREE OIL CHANGE <br/> - FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR <br/> - FREE INTERIOR Cleaning <br/> $13450 + hst+licensing <br/> UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence. <br/> To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> Contact : 6475427562 <br/> United Motorz inc. <br/> www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> 25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5 <br/> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- <br/>

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

199,614 KM

Details Description

$13,450

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline Auto AWD 2.0L~SAFETY CERTIFIED~

Watch This Vehicle
14424778

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline Auto AWD 2.0L~SAFETY CERTIFIED~

Location

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

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Contact Seller

$13,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
199,614KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX7JM113931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4131
  • Mileage 199,614 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline Auto AWD 2.0L 4cyl***SAFETY CERTIFIED***
The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline AWD is a premium SUV that combines refined comfort, confident performance, and everyday practicality. Powered by a responsive 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and Volkswagens capable AWD system, it delivers a comfortable and confident drive in all seasons and well maintained, this Tiguan offers the perfect blend of versatility, reliability, and German engineering. Whether youre commuting, traveling with family, or heading out on weekend adventures, this Highline is ready to impress.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* All wheel Drive
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Heated seats
* Leather seats
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* Sunroof / Moonroof
* AM/FM
* Alloy Wheels
* A/C
* Fog lamps
* Cruise control
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$13450 + hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline Auto AWD 2.0L~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline Auto AWD 2.0L~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ 199,614 KM $13,450 + tax & lic
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United Motorz Inc.

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$13,450

+ taxes & licensing>

United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan