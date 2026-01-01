$13,450+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline Auto AWD 2.0L~SAFETY CERTIFIED~
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline Auto AWD 2.0L~SAFETY CERTIFIED~
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$13,450
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
199,614KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX7JM113931
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4131
- Mileage 199,614 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline Auto AWD 2.0L 4cyl***SAFETY CERTIFIED***
The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline AWD is a premium SUV that combines refined comfort, confident performance, and everyday practicality. Powered by a responsive 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and Volkswagens capable AWD system, it delivers a comfortable and confident drive in all seasons and well maintained, this Tiguan offers the perfect blend of versatility, reliability, and German engineering. Whether youre commuting, traveling with family, or heading out on weekend adventures, this Highline is ready to impress.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* All wheel Drive
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Heated seats
* Leather seats
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* Sunroof / Moonroof
* AM/FM
* Alloy Wheels
* A/C
* Fog lamps
* Cruise control
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$13450 + hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline AWD is a premium SUV that combines refined comfort, confident performance, and everyday practicality. Powered by a responsive 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and Volkswagens capable AWD system, it delivers a comfortable and confident drive in all seasons and well maintained, this Tiguan offers the perfect blend of versatility, reliability, and German engineering. Whether youre commuting, traveling with family, or heading out on weekend adventures, this Highline is ready to impress.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* All wheel Drive
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Heated seats
* Leather seats
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* Sunroof / Moonroof
* AM/FM
* Alloy Wheels
* A/C
* Fog lamps
* Cruise control
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$13450 + hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan