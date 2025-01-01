$27,499+ tax & licensing
2018 Volvo XC60
T6 Inscription AWD - NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!
2018 Volvo XC60
T6 Inscription AWD - NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$27,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,869KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4314
- Mileage 87,869 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Highly optioned
Just landed is a beautiful Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription with ALL the options! This elegant, 5 passenger SUV is in excellent condition and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, AWD, automatic transmission, 5 passenger seating, navigation system, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, 360 camera, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, pro pilot assist, adaptive cruise control, cross traffic alert, park assist, panoramic sunroof, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, upgraded alloys, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$27,499 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$27,898 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$27,499
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2018 Volvo XC60