2019 Acura MDX

132,725 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2019 Acura MDX

2019 Acura MDX

SH-AWD A-Spec 9-Spd AT - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! CAR PLAY!

2019 Acura MDX

SH-AWD A-Spec 9-Spd AT - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! CAR PLAY!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_OneOwner

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

132,725KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10285686
  • Stock #: 3699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3699
  • Mileage 132,725 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- Rare A-Spec model
- 7 passenger


Another beautiful Acura MDX A-Spec package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right equipment! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 7 passenger seating, AWD, DVD, navigation system, back-up camera, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, parking sensors, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, factory remote start, sunroof, leather/suede seats, heated steering wheel, heated seats, cooled seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, premium ELS audio system, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
ONLY $34,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

