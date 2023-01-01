Menu
2019 Audi A6

69,345 KM

Details Description Features

$45,999

+ tax & licensing
$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2019 Audi A6

2019 Audi A6

55 Technik Technik V6 Black Optics

2019 Audi A6

55 Technik Technik V6 Black Optics

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

69,345KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10522554
  • Stock #: 55210
  • VIN: WAUM2AF29KN044835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,345 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner no accident trade in. Fantastic condition and extremely well maintained. SLINE Black Optics Package. PhoneBox Wireless Charging. Individual contour seat package. Driver assistance package. Sport package.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

