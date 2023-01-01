$45,999+ tax & licensing
$45,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wendell Motors
519-893-1501
2019 Audi A6
55 Technik Technik V6 Black Optics
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
69,345KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10522554
- Stock #: 55210
- VIN: WAUM2AF29KN044835
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,345 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner no accident trade in. Fantastic condition and extremely well maintained. SLINE Black Optics Package. PhoneBox Wireless Charging. Individual contour seat package. Driver assistance package. Sport package.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
