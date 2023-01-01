$39,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q7
3.0 Komfort Quattro - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! 7 PASS!
Location
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
88,972KM
Used
- Stock #: 3732
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3732
- Mileage 88,972 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident fee
- Dealer serviced
- 7 passenger
Incoming is a beautiful Audi Q7 Quattro 3.0T Komfort with all the right features! This spacious, sporty SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally smooth! Dealer serviced since new by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, Quattro AWD, 7 passenger seating, navigation system, back-up camera, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, dual climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
ONLY $39,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
