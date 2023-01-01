2019 BMW 3 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,880 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 9 , 9 8 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10409766

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 99,983 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Lane Departure Assist Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.