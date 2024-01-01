Menu
<p>This BMW 330i xDrive Comes Equipped with These Options</p><p> </p><p>Dealer Certified Pre-Owned, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Package, Heads up Display, Navigation System, Back-up Camera, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Power Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.</p><p> </p><p>Visit Us Today </p><p> </p><p>Please stop by to see this beautiful vehicle. Take it for a TEST DRIVE! Please visit us at 145 Ottawa Street South Kitchener, Ontario. Or visit us online at www.redline-motors.ca</p><p> </p><p>HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!</p><p> </p><p>FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! </p><p> </p><p>BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You dont need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!</p><p> </p><p>WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!</p><p> </p><p>HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.</p><p> </p><p> EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available</p>

2019 BMW 3 Series

77,647 KM

$32,880

+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Navi Camera Highly Optioned One Owner

2019 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Navi Camera Highly Optioned One Owner

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

77,647KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,647 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

