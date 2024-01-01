$30,880+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive M Sport Highly Optioned One Owner
Location
Redline Motors
145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2
Certified
$30,880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,766 KM
Vehicle Description
This BMW 330i xDrive Comes Equipped with These Options
Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. M Sport Package, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Package, Heads up Display, Navigation System, Back-up Camera, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Power Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.
