Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 BMW 4 Series

77,840 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 BMW 4 Series

440 Gran Coupe i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle
12923696

2019 BMW 4 Series

440 Gran Coupe i xDrive

Location

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 12923696
  2. 12923696
  3. 12923696
  4. 12923696
  5. 12923696
  6. 12923696
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,840KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBA4J7C52KBM75488

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 651
  • Mileage 77,840 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2025 Chevrolet Trax 2RS for sale in Kitchener, ON
2025 Chevrolet Trax 2RS 13,321 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 SLT One Owner | No Accidents | 6Ft Box for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 RAM 1500 SLT One Owner | No Accidents | 6Ft Box 110,405 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS As Is Special | You Certify, You Save! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS As Is Special | You Certify, You Save! 114,339 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

519-893-1501

2019 BMW 4 Series