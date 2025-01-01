$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 BMW 4 Series
440 Gran Coupe i xDrive
Location
Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Used
77,840KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBA4J7C52KBM75488
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 651
- Mileage 77,840 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
