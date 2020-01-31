Menu
2019 Buick Encore

Preferred AWD

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred AWD

Location

Jamieson Surplus Centre

836 Courtland Ave., Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

519-741-9280

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4675329
  • Stock #: 2581
  • VIN: KL4CJESB5KB778964
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Clean well maintained Encore small SUV. This compact city SUV comes with a 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder and 6-speed automatic transmission. Inside this vehicle comes with partial leather seats, Multi-information display, remote start, sunroof, fold-flat rear seats as well as apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This vehicle will also come with the balance of GM's 3 years/60,000 KM comprehensive warranty as well as a 5 years/100,000 KM powertrain warranty. It will also come with a fresh service and a safety certificate. Former daily rental, price plus HST and Lics.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Safety
  • Drivers Side Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
  • Aluminum/Alloy Wheels
  • Theft Deterent/Alarm
  • Driver Seat Lumbar Adjustment

