2019 Buick Encore

Clean well maintained Encore small SUV. This compact city SUV comes with a 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder and 6-speed automatic transmission. Inside this vehicle comes with partial leather seats, Multi-information display, remote start, sunroof, fold-flat rear seats as well as apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This vehicle will also come with the balance of GM's 3 years/60,000 KM comprehensive warranty as well as a 5 years/100,000 KM powertrain warranty. It will also come with a fresh service and a safety certificate. Former daily rental, price plus HST and Lics.

