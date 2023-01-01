Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

20,357 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray 1LT | AUTO | LOW MILEAGE | CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray 1LT | AUTO | LOW MILEAGE | CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

  1. 10544691
  2. 10544691
  3. 10544691
  4. 10544691
  5. 10544691
  6. 10544691
  7. 10544691
  8. 10544691
  9. 10544691
  10. 10544691
  11. 10544691
  12. 10544691
  13. 10544691
  14. 10544691
  15. 10544691
  16. 10544691
  17. 10544691
  18. 10544691
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
20,357KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10544691
  • Stock #: D112810A
  • VIN: 1G1YB2D79K5102430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 20,357 KM

Vehicle Description

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seat Adjusters, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System Feature, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, GT Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Painted Body-Colour Carbon Fibre Removable Roof Panel, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 19" x 8.5" Fr & 20" x 10" Rr 5-Split Spoke.

Stingray 6.2L V8 RWD 8 Speed Paddle Shift with Automatic Modes
Blade Silver Metallic



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions expected.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

7 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener Ford Ltd

2016 Audi A4 2.0T Ko...
 175,773 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge Sport...
 108,353 KM
$28,988 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Bronco Spo...
 36,149 KM
$34,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Ford Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory