2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 , 3 5 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10544691

10544691 Stock #: D112810A

D112810A VIN: 1G1YB2D79K5102430

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 20,357 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 7 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.