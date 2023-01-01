Menu
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

60,860 KM

Details

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier - RS PKG! LTHR! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier - RS PKG! LTHR! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

60,860KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident Free
- Premier with RS package
- Car Play


Incoming is a sporty Chevrolet Cruze Premier with the RS package! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very nice! Well kept, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully equipped with the fuel efficient 1.4L 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, factory remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, sunroof, rear parking sensors, upgraded alloys, spoiler, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, automatic climate control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart-key, push start, alarm, fog lights, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$22,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

