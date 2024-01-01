Menu
Account
Sign In
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

82,758 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Watch This Vehicle
11956362

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

Contact Seller

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,758KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXUEV8K6214862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 25170A
  • Mileage 82,758 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

Used 2024 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid EX Premium for sale in Kitchener, ON
2024 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid EX Premium 11,284 KM $52,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Soul EX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Kia Soul EX 122,566 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 GMC Terrain SLE-1 AS IS SALE - WHOLESALE PRICING! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 GMC Terrain SLE-1 AS IS SALE - WHOLESALE PRICING! 174,717 KM $3,499 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Equinox