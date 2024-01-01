2019 Chevrolet Express

Menu
Location

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,880

+ taxes & licensing

83,083KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 83,083 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Express Comes Equipped with These Options

 

 

 

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned, Back-Up Camera, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Tire Pressure Sensors, OnStar.

 

 

 

Visit Us Today 

 

 

 

Please stop by to see this beautiful vehicle. Take it for a TEST DRIVE! Please visit us at 145 Ottawa Street South Kitchener, Ontario. Or visit us online at www.redline-motors.ca

 

 

 

HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!

 

 

 

FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! 

 

 

 

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!

 

 

 

WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!

 

 

 

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

 

 

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

