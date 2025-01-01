Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Just listed, Ontario vehicle, 2 reported accidents with no claim amounts, moderate damage, current condition of the vehicle is very clean.  Regular service records shown on Carfax, runs and drives really good. </p><p>The top-tier trim that delivers executive-level comfort and powerful V6 performance. This premium sedan combines bold design, advanced technology, and refined driving dynamics, making it an ideal choice for those who want more from every mile.</p><p>3.6L V6 Engine (305 HP) – Strong, responsive power for effortless highway cruising</p><p>Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth l Remote Start + Keyless Entry l Dual-Zone Climate Control l Rearview camera l Rear cross-traffic alert l Lane change alert with blind zone monitoring</p><p>Vehicle will be sold with  SAFETY CERTIFICATE </p><p>Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved. </p><p>Extended warrantees sold seperately, email us or call us for more info. Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required! </p><p>No gimmicks, straight forward, pressure free, full transparency approach with the objective of making a difficult process easy.  We are a family owned business, do not work on commissions, and back all our cars.  </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2019 Chevrolet Impala

119,860 KM

Details Description Features

$19,150

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Impala

Premier

Watch This Vehicle
13082882

2019 Chevrolet Impala

Premier

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 13082882
  2. 13082882
  3. 13082882
  4. 13082882
  5. 13082882
  6. 13082882
  7. 13082882
  8. 13082882
  9. 13082882
  10. 13082882
  11. 13082882
  12. 13082882
  13. 13082882
  14. 13082882
  15. 13082882
  16. 13082882
  17. 13082882
  18. 13082882
  19. 13082882
  20. 13082882
  21. 13082882
  22. 13082882
Contact Seller

$19,150

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,860KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1105S39KU117332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2880
  • Mileage 119,860 KM

Vehicle Description

Just listed, Ontario vehicle, 2 reported accidents with no claim amounts, moderate damage, current condition of the vehicle is very clean.  Regular service records shown on Carfax, runs and drives really good. 

The top-tier trim that delivers executive-level comfort and powerful V6 performance. This premium sedan combines bold design, advanced technology, and refined driving dynamics, making it an ideal choice for those who want more from every mile.

3.6L V6 Engine (305 HP) – Strong, responsive power for effortless highway cruising

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth l Remote Start + Keyless Entry l Dual-Zone Climate Control l Rearview camera l Rear cross-traffic alert l Lane change alert with blind zone monitoring

Vehicle will be sold with  SAFETY CERTIFICATE 

Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved. 

Extended warrantee's sold seperately, email us or call us for more info. Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required! 

No gimmicks, straight forward, pressure free, full transparency approach with the objective of making a difficult process easy.  We are a family owned business, do not work on commissions, and back all our cars.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2013 Kia Soul 2u,One Owner,Auto, A/C,Certified,Bluetooth,2 Key's for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Kia Soul 2u,One Owner,Auto, A/C,Certified,Bluetooth,2 Key's 190,000 KM $6,499 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GL, 6 Spd. Manual Transmission, Alloys, for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra GL, 6 Spd. Manual Transmission, Alloys, 135,987 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Focus SE / H.SEATS / BLUETOOTH for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Ford Focus SE / H.SEATS / BLUETOOTH 154,555 KM $7,900 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,150

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2019 Chevrolet Impala