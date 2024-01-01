Menu
CARFAX VERIFIED ACCIDENT FREE! LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, DVD PLAYER, HEATED & COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER TAILGATE, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, 20 ALLOYS, LOADED!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! 

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

96,917 KM

Details Description Features

$45,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

Premier *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION-DVD PALYER*

11930207

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

Premier *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION-DVD PALYER*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,917KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 23186
  • Mileage 96,917 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX VERIFIED ACCIDENT FREE! LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, DVD PLAYER, HEATED & COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER TAILGATE, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, 20" ALLOYS, LOADED!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Running Boards
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe