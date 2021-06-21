2019 Chrysler 300

$28,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 5 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

DK4190A VIN: 2C3CCAGG4KH639904

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 126,595 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Compass remote start Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Garage door transmitter Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: H Type of tires: Performance AS Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Permanent locking hubs Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Short and long arm front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Dark chrome grille Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: Analog Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Front sport seat Wheel Width: 7.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Rear door type: Trunk Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Wheel Diameter: 19 Piano black dash trim Piano black door trim Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine Aluminum shift knob trim Premium Sound Package Fuel Capacity: 70 L Tires: Width: 235 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: City: 12.8 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 963 mm Max Cargo Capacity: 462 L Front Leg Room: 1,061 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Front Head Room: 981 mm UConnect Overall Length: 5,044 mm Overall Width: 1,902 mm Overall height: 1,485 mm Wheelbase: 3,052 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,019 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,510 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,465 mm Front Hip Room: 1,428 mm Black aluminum rims SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Curb weight: 1,935 kg Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 2,426 kg SiriusXM SiriusXM Guardian Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device

