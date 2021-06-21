$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
A big, luxurious sedan like this 300 calls up classic North American style while still looking modern and sleek. This 2019 Chrysler 300 is for sale today.
This stunning Chrysler 300 embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. Sculpted aerodynamics, a premium interior, and impressive performance make this Canadian-built full-size sedan a benchmark for powerful luxury. It's an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful Chrysler 300. This sedan has 126,595 kms. It's bright white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine.
Our 300's trim level is S. This 300S is a sporty, luxurious sedan that makes a bold statement. It comes with the Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 2 USB ports and an aux jack, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a BeatsAudio 10-speaker premium sound system to keep you up to date. For astounding luxury, you get leather seats which are heated in front, dual-zone automatic climate control, and remote start. For performance and sporty styling this trim also has sport mode with paddle shifters, a sporty appearance package with aluminum wheels, and sport suspension. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Siriusxm.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Compass
remote start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Garage door transmitter
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Type of tires: Performance AS
Tires: Profile: 55
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Permanent locking hubs
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Short and long arm front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Body-coloured bumpers
Dark chrome grille
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: Analog
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Rear View Camera
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Front sport seat
Wheel Width: 7.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Rear door type: Trunk
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Wheel Diameter: 19
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine
Aluminum shift knob trim
Premium Sound Package
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.8 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 963 mm
Max Cargo Capacity: 462 L
Front Leg Room: 1,061 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Head Room: 981 mm
UConnect
Overall Length: 5,044 mm
Overall Width: 1,902 mm
Overall height: 1,485 mm
Wheelbase: 3,052 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,019 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,510 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,465 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,428 mm
Black aluminum rims
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Curb weight: 1,935 kg
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,426 kg
SiriusXM
SiriusXM Guardian
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
