1 Owner no accident vehicle with incredible kilometers. Trailer Tow Group – 3600 lb rating. Advanced SafetyTec Group. Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist. Fwd Collision Warning/Active Braking. Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go. 360 Surround–View Camera. Rain–sensing windshield wipers. Uconnect Theatre Group. Blu–ray/DVD player w/video USB port.

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

19,465 KM

Details Description Features

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited Safety TEC/DVD

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited Safety TEC/DVD

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

19,465KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1GG9KR508760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55240
  • Mileage 19,465 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner no accident vehicle with incredible kilometers. Trailer Tow Group – 3600 lb rating. Advanced SafetyTec Group. Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist. Fwd Collision Warning/Active Braking. Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go. 360 Surround–View Camera. Rain–sensing windshield wipers. Uconnect Theatre Group. Blu–ray/DVD player w/video USB port. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

2019 Chrysler Pacifica