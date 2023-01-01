$41,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited Safety TEC/DVD
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
19,465KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1GG9KR508760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 55240
- Mileage 19,465 KM
Vehicle Description
1 Owner no accident vehicle with incredible kilometers. Trailer Tow Group – 3600 lb rating. Advanced SafetyTec Group. Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist. Fwd Collision Warning/Active Braking. Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go. 360 Surround–View Camera. Rain–sensing windshield wipers. Uconnect Theatre Group. Blu–ray/DVD player w/video USB port.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
9 Speed Automatic
2019 Chrysler Pacifica