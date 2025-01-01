$20,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Charger
SXT
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C6825
- Mileage 133,572 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Dodge Charger SXT offers a fun driving experience, decent fuel efficiency, and a range of modern tech features. It's a solid choice if you're looking for a powerful yet practical sedan with a sporty edge.
Don't miss out on this gem. From the roar of the engine when you first start it, to the comfortable seats down to the sporty feel and great handling on the road test.. you will be hooked so come take a look!!
Carfax reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing**
Vehicle Features
