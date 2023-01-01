Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

59,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jamieson Surplus Centre

519-741-9280

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADIAN VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADIAN VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

519-741-9280

  1. 1695482028
  2. 1695482096
  3. 1695482160
  4. 1695482202
  5. 1695482245
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
59,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10462686
  • VIN: 2c4rdgbg9kr759642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Nicely equipped family transportation.  Factory Powertrain warranty till September 2023 or 100,000km.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jamieson Surplus Centre

2023 Chevrolet Expre...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Freightliner M2...
 83,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Hino 338 AUTO/H...
 144,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Jamieson Surplus Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jamieson Surplus Centre

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

Call Dealer

519-741-XXXX

(click to show)

519-741-9280

Alternate Numbers
519-577-5617
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory