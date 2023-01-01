$26,995+ tax & licensing
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Jamieson Surplus Centre
519-741-9280
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADIAN VALUE PACKAGE
Location
Jamieson Surplus Centre
64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5
519-741-9280
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
59,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10462686
- VIN: 2c4rdgbg9kr759642
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 59,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
Nicely equipped family transportation. Factory Powertrain warranty till September 2023 or 100,000km.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Jamieson Surplus Centre
64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5