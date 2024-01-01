Menu
Account
Sign In
<html><body>No accident trade with new tires and brakes. DVD entertainment system. Garmin navigation. Uconnect Hands–Free Group. Interior Color: Torino leather seats w/suede inserts. ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera. Trailer Sway Control. 2nd–row Stow 'n Go bucket seats. Power 8–way adjustable driver seat. </body></html>

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

88,409 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT PREMIUM PLUS w/NAV/DVD/Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT PREMIUM PLUS w/NAV/DVD/Leather

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
88,409KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7KR608217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,409 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident trade with new tires and brakes. DVD entertainment system. Garmin navigation. Uconnect Hands–Free Group. Interior Color: Torino leather seats w/suede inserts. ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera. Trailer Sway Control. 2nd–row Stow 'n Go bucket seats. Power 8–way adjustable driver seat. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wendell Motors

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST SXT PLUS CREW CAB 4X4 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST SXT PLUS CREW CAB 4X4 46,192 KM $35,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Frontier SV CREW 4X4 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Nissan Frontier SV CREW 4X4 156,987 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Premium Pkg Leather/Roof for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Premium Pkg Leather/Roof 77,050 KM $22,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wendell Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan