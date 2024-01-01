$25,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT PREMIUM PLUS w/NAV/DVD/Leather
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT PREMIUM PLUS w/NAV/DVD/Leather
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
88,409KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7KR608217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,409 KM
Vehicle Description
No accident trade with new tires and brakes. DVD entertainment system. Garmin navigation. Uconnect Hands–Free Group. Interior Color: Torino leather seats w/suede inserts. ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera. Trailer Sway Control. 2nd–row Stow 'n Go bucket seats. Power 8–way adjustable driver seat.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
