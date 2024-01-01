$26,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
Anniversary
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
Anniversary
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$26,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,019KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RDGCG5KR790949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,019 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Wendell Motors
2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 392 R/T Scat Pack 9,953 KM $62,000 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Base 20,351 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT SXT 82,325 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Wendell Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
Call Dealer
519-893-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,000
+ taxes & licensing
Wendell Motors
519-893-1501
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan