$18,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
35th Anniversary *LEATHER-DVD PLAYER*
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
35th Anniversary *LEATHER-DVD PLAYER*
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
167,936KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 167,936 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
DVD PLAYER, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, STOW N GO SEATS FRONT AND REAR!No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!
WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Comfort
Dual Climate Controls
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Quality Car Sales
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4 *LEATHER-SUNROOF* 128,512 KM $25,950 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring AWD *SUNROOF* 79,741 KM $24,950 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab Long Box 27,293 KM $32,950 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Quality Car Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-877-895-XXXX(click to show)
1-877-895-0886
Alternate Numbers519-895-0886
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,950
+ taxes & licensing
Quality Car Sales
1-877-895-0886
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan