2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

104,919 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Used
104,919KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXKR704472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 104,919 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

