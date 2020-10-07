Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

25,612 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

SE Uconnect

SE Uconnect

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

25,612KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5864247
  • Stock #: 54242
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXKR554007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,612 KM

Vehicle Description

Uconnect Hands Free Group. Black Stow n Place roof rack sys. Bluetooth streaming audio. Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Touring suspension. Keyless entry with antitheft engine immobilizer. Electronic Stability Control. ParkView Rear Back Up Camera. Clean CarFax trade.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

