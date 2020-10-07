Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

15,350 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Premium Plus DVD/Nav/Leather

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Premium Plus DVD/Nav/Leather

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

15,350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5900574
  • Stock #: 54247
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6KR699660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,350 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner with a clean CarFax. Garmin navigation. DVD entertainment system. Wireless headphones. Rear Park Assist Package. Hands free communication with Bluetooth streaming. Remote USB port. Power 8 way adjustable driver seat. A/C with tri zone manual temperature control. Second row Stow n Go bucket seats. Super console. Torino leatherette seats w/perforated suede inserts. Customer Preferred Package 29P. High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) port. Keyless entry with antitheft engine immobilizer.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

