2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

+ taxes & licensing
519-893-1501
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
+ taxes & licensing
1 Owner with a clean CarFax. Garmin navigation. DVD entertainment system. Wireless headphones. Rear Park Assist Package. Hands free communication with Bluetooth streaming. Remote USB port. Power 8 way adjustable driver seat. A/C with tri zone manual temperature control. Second row Stow n Go bucket seats. Super console. Torino leatherette seats w/perforated suede inserts. Customer Preferred Package 29P. High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) port. Keyless entry with antitheft engine immobilizer.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4