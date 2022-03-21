2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

$36,685 + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 3 1 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8724242

Stock #: DK4568A

VIN: 2C4RDGCG0KR799736

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 26,316 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Exterior Roof Rack Aluminum Wheels Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Type of tires: Touring AS Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 AM/FM/Satellite Radio Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Full with storage Comfort Interior air filtration Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Suspension class: Touring Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Rear door type: Liftgate Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6.5 Manual Folding Third Row Seat Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Tumble forward rear seats 60-40 Third Row Seat 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Right rear passenger door type: Sliding Piano black dash trim Piano black door trim Rear captain chairs Left rear passenger door type: Sliding Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Rear heat ducts with separate controls Simulated Suede/Leatherette Seat Upholstery Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Overall height: 1,725 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm Fuel Capacity: 75 L Tires: Width: 225 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,643 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 963 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km Wheelbase: 3,078 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,646 mm Max cargo capacity: 4,072 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,744 kg Overall Length: 5,151 mm Overall Width: 1,998 mm Front Head Room: 1,012 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,619 mm Front Hip Room: 1,485 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,238 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 13.7 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 939 mm Curb weight: 2,050 kg Manual child safety locks AppLink Rear Leg Room: 941 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 959 mm Stow'N Go Halogen aero-composite headlights 1 USB port ParkSense rear reverse sensing system Unique Exterior Design

