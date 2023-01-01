$20,005+ tax & licensing
$20,005
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
$20,005
+ taxes & licensing
161,258KM
Used
- Stock #: NK4885A
- VIN: 2C4RDGBGXKR501825
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,258 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Grand Caravan is a budget-minded approach to the ultimate vehicle for families. This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING! Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits: - Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions - Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals - Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians - Carfax Vehicle History Report - Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available - Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection.
This Dodge Grand Caravan is a budget-minded approach to the ultimate vehicle for families. This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.This van has 161,258 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is Canada Value Package. This Canada Value Package offers a lot more than its name implies. A touring suspension, remote keyless entry, power heated mirrors, luxury steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone air conditioning, power windows, power locks, rear view camera and a multimedia radio with 4 speakers give you more than you'd expect at this price. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Type of tires: Touring AS
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 4
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Rear door type: Liftgate
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6.5
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
60-40 Third Row Seat
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
Left rear passenger door type: Sliding
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Clock: In-radio display
Overall height: 1,725 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm
Fuel Capacity: 75 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,643 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 963 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 3,078 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,646 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Max cargo capacity: 4,072 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,744 kg
Overall Length: 5,151 mm
Overall Width: 1,998 mm
Front Head Room: 1,012 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,619 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,485 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,238 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.7 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 939 mm
Curb weight: 2,050 kg
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 941 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 959 mm
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
