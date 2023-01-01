$27,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
SEL AWD | Navigation | Panoramic Roof | Heated Seats | Adaptive Cruise Control
145,646KM
Used
- Stock #: ADS-277
- VIN: 2FMPK4J9XKBC39548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ADS-277
- Mileage 145,646 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Panoramic Roof, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Alloy wheels, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Seats, Climate Control, Steering Controls, AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/USB SYNC Radio, Tinted Rear Windows, Cruise Control, Split Folding rear seats
FREE CarFax Report!
Price + Tax & Lic fees.
This 2019 FORD EDGE SEL is in Exceptional Condition!
Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!
Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!
We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.
Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 97 years!!!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
