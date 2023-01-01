2019 Ford Edge

$32,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 9 , 3 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10186530

10186530 Stock #: KBC04650

KBC04650 VIN: 2FMPK4J92KBC04650

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # KBC04650

Mileage 69,300 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.