$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-576-7000
2019 Ford Escape
HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION | LOW MILEAGE
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
- Listing ID: 10350681
- Stock #: 23E5310A
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD3KUC17029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,029 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner
4WD, 3.51 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 200A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Capable, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wheels: 17" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum.
SE 1.5L EcoBoost 4WD 6-Speed Automatic
Lightning Blue Metallic
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
