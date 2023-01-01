$31,988+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
Titanium TWIN PANEL SUNROOF | ADAPTIVE CRUISE | TOW PACKAGE
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10363671
- Stock #: 23E3500A
- VIN: 1FMCU9J95KUC17036
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,058 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD, 10 Speakers, 2.0L EcoBoost Class II Trailer Tow Package, 3.07 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 400A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Ford Safe & Smart + Roof Package, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane-Keeping System, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Capable, Rain-Sensing Wipers (Front Only), Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wheels: 19" Bright-Machined Aluminum.
Titanium EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic
Lightning Blue Metallic
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
*View program details https://www.autoiq.com/money-back-guarantee/
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions expected.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
