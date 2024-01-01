$24,488+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford Escape
Titanium
2019 Ford Escape
Titanium
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
519-576-7000
$24,488
+ taxes & licensing
90,872KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU9J92KUB38178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 24BS3250A
- Mileage 90,872 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener Ford Ltd
2012 Chrysler 200 Limited AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE! 117,492 KM $8,000 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 302A | SPORT | NAVIGATION 103,258 KM $36,988 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Flex Limited AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE! 164,497 KM $14,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Kitchener Ford Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
Call Dealer
519-576-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,488
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Ford Ltd
519-576-7000
2019 Ford Escape